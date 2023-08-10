Banglalink relaunches MyBL as the first telco super app in Bangladesh 

Corporates

Press Release
10 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 03:59 pm

Banglalink relaunches MyBL as the first telco super app in Bangladesh 

Press Release
10 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 03:59 pm
Banglalink relaunches MyBL as the first telco super app in Bangladesh 

Banglalink has taken a leap forward in its digital services portfolio with the relaunch of its popular app, MyBL, as the first-ever telco super app in Bangladesh. 

Originally catering to Banglalink users' self-care needs, MyBL has now evolved into a dynamic digital powerhouse encompassing entertainment, content, healthcare, gaming, education, ticket booking, bill payments, and more, reads a press release.

MyBL Super App now serves as an expansive digital marketplace, providing a diverse range of innovative digital services to users. Alongside traditional offerings like balance recharges, it stands as a hub for entertainment, boasting the largest collection of Bangla Music streams in Bangladesh and a vast selection of popular mobile games. 

Furthermore, users can seamlessly handle their utility payments and book travel tickets at any moment and from any location. It also hosts a comprehensive array of courses spanning numerous skills, empowering users to embark on self-paced learning journeys. 

For those seeking healthcare solutions, the app offers a bridge to experienced physicians certified by the Bangladesh Medical and Dental councils. Users can conveniently access instant consultations and even order medications from the comfort of their homes, ensuring 24/7 support for their well-being.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer, Banglalink, said, "MyBL Super App is a first of its kind in the industry and a milestone for enhancing the digital experience of the people in Bangladesh - which falls in line with our vision and that of the government's. We do expect that this super-app will enhance the experience of the 4 crore plus Banglalink users to enjoy various digital experiences not only for paying bills or buying packs but also for other activities such as audio and video entertainment, games, educational and health contents right at the tip of their fingers."

Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer, Banglalink, said, "MyBL Super App is designed to meet the diverse digital needs of users nationwide. Our Digital Operator Strategy offers a unique all-in-one experience for accessing all services under one digital umbrella – we hope our customers will love the convenience of having it all at one place. Additionally, we are opening doors for potential collaborations with other digital service providers in Bangladesh to enhance our super-app portfolio."

MyBL Super App users will now experience the seamless convenience of top-tier digital services customized for their individual needs, accessible anytime and anywhere, all within a single platform.

