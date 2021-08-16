Banglalink ranked the fastest mobile network for 3rd time

Banglalink has been declared as the fastest mobile network in the country by Ookla for the third consecutive time.

It has earned the top spot in the latest Ookla Speedtest Award report for Bangladesh during Q1-Q2 2021 with a score of 17.12.

With millions of results obtained through its app each day, Ookla has the most accurate and comprehensive view of worldwide network performance, quality, and accessibility, claimed Banglalink in a press release on Monday.

Banglalink is the third largest mobile operator in the country with a subscriber base of 3.65 crore. The country has a total of 17.6 crore active mobile SIM subscribers till June, according to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The press release says that as part of Banglalink's objective to offer superior digital experiences to customers, it has acquired a total of 9.4 MHz spectrum in the latest BTRC spectrum auction, and retained the top position among all private operators in the country in terms of spectrum per subscriber.

"The newly acquired spectrum, coupled with Banglalink's dual-carrier network, contributed to it being the country's fastest mobile network," reads the press release.

Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer, Banglalink said, "Winning this esteemed award for the third consecutive time is a great accomplishment for us. It is indicative of the consistency with which we have been providing super-fast 4G internet over a long period of time. With a view to enabling more customers to benefit from the digital ecosystem, we will do our best to continue to provide fastest mobile internet at affordable cost. We firmly believe that our efforts in this regard can contribute to taking the agenda of Digital Bangladesh forward."

Doug Suttles, Chief Executive Officer, Ookla said, "Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are reserved for an elite delegation of network operators that have delivered exceptional internet performance and coverage within a market. It is our pleasure to present Banglalink with the award for Fastest Mobile Network in Bangladesh. This recognition is testament to their exceptional performance in Q1-Q2 2021 based on Ookla's rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest."

Banglalink has remained focused on offering innovative digital services to customers addressing their evolving demands. It will continue to expand its strong network and make other digital endeavors ensure quality digital services for people across the country, the telecom operator said.