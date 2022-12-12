Banglalink presents FIFA World Cup final on giant screens

Banglalink is going to present the FIFA World Cup final on giant screens at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on 18 December for soccer fans.

Alongside enjoying the FIFA world cup final in a festive atmosphere, there will be a chance for the audience to enjoy the concert of six famous bands, said a press release.

Banglalink has arranged for viewers to watch all the matches live on the big screens from the quarter-finals of this season.

On the day of the final match, famous bands -- Warfaze, Artcell, Nemesis, Avoid Rafa, Cryptic Fate and Calypso-- shall be an addition to entertain the audience during the celebration of World Cup fever.

The gate to ICCB Expo Zone will be open from 2 pm. The ticket for the event costs Tk300. For Banglalink users, there is a discount of 50% which makes the ticket price Tk150.

Sky Tracker Limited is the event management team for the event.

Banglalink Football Carnival's tickets will be available in Get Set Rock to which Bkash will remain as a payment partner. T-Sports is the broadcasting partner of the event. Bangladesh Band Music Forum Community is also associated with this grand event.

After the departure of Brazil, Germany, Spain, Portugal, England, Argentina-Croatia will face each other as semi-finalists; France-Morocco. One of these 4 teams is going to win the cup on 18 December.

The country's fastest 4G provider has already made it possible for viewers to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2022 through Toffee App for free.

More than 25 million viewers watched FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of Sixteen in Toffee, the only digital entertainment app streaming the mega sports event live in Bangladesh for the first time in the country's history.