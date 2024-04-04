Banglalink Orange Club members get more for less at Shwapno

Banglalink, the country's leading innovative digital operator has partnered with Shwapno, one of the largest retail chain stores in Bangladesh, offering its Orange Club customers with ease and access to all the grocery needs this Ramadan.

Orange Club is a loyalty program by Banglalink that rewards its valued customers with exclusive deals from leading retailers in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Rafiq Ahmed, Director of Customer Value Management, Banglalink and Khawja Ashhad Belal, Head of E-commerce, Shwapno, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations on April 03.

As part of this special offer, Orange Club members can enjoy a 7 per cent discount, up to BDT 200, on their online purchases from Shwapno.com. This discount is applicable on a minimum purchase of BDT 400. Each user can avail themselves of this offer up to four times.

Rafiq Ahmed, the Director of Customer Value Management at Banglalink said, "This collaboration under our Orange Club program aims to simplify the grocery shopping experience for Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations for our devoted customers. We look forward to giving our Orange Club members an upgraded shopping experience at Shwapno, where they can access exclusive discounts on a wide range of groceries and lifestyle essentials."

Shwapno has won "The Asia Marketing Excellence Award," and will keep expanding across the country by increasing its own outlets alongside the franchisees. To get the best out of omnichannel retailing, it would revamp its online selling platform.

Khawja Ashhad Belal, Head of E-commerce, at Shwapno, said "We're thrilled to team up with Banglalink to offer exciting deals to Orange Club members, enhancing their Eid shopping experience. This collaboration promises great benefits for Banglalink Orange Club members, who can now enjoy substantial savings on groceries and lifestyle products at Shwapno."

Also present at the signing ceremony were Rabita Jahan Priyota, Loyalty Partnership Manager, Banglalink, Md Arifur Rahman, Corporate Group Manager, Banglalink, Mumtahena Mim, E-Commerce Category Manager, Shwapno and Syed Amirul Islam, Growth Lead and E-commerce Platform Development Lead, Shwapno.

