Banglalink offers free helicopter ride over Padma bridge

Banglalink on Monday launched a campaign for its subscribers offering free helicopter rides over Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

Users of the country's third largest mobile operator, Banglalink, can experience this exciting ride by participating in a quiz competition on MyBL app, reads a press release.

Starting today, the competition will continue till 31 July.

Banglalink Digital Services Director Mohit Kapoor said, "Inauguration of Padma Multipurpose Bridge is a monumental achievement for this nation. We are launching the campaign to celebrate it with our customers in an exciting way."

"The helicopter ride over the bridge is going to be a memorable occasion for the winners," he added.

To participate in this competition, Banglalink users have to answer five questions on the app, which can be downloaded from https://mybl.digital/App.

A total of 10 winners will be selected based on the correct answers given in the shortest time.

All details of the competition can be found on the MyBL app and Banglalink's Facebook page.