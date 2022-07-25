Banglalink offers free helicopter ride over Padma bridge

Corporates

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 01:47 pm

Related News

Banglalink offers free helicopter ride over Padma bridge

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 01:47 pm
Illustration: Courtesy
Illustration: Courtesy

Banglalink on Monday launched a campaign for its subscribers offering free helicopter rides over Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

Users of the country's third largest mobile operator, Banglalink, can experience this exciting ride by participating in a quiz competition on MyBL app, reads a press release.

Starting today, the competition will continue till 31 July.

Banglalink Digital Services Director Mohit Kapoor said, "Inauguration of Padma Multipurpose Bridge is a monumental achievement for this nation. We are launching the campaign to celebrate it with our customers in an exciting way."

"The helicopter ride over the bridge is going to be a memorable occasion for the winners," he added.  

To participate in this competition, Banglalink users have to answer five questions on the app, which can be downloaded from https://mybl.digital/App.

A total of 10 winners will be selected based on the correct answers given in the shortest time.

All details of the competition can be found on the MyBL app and Banglalink's Facebook page.

Top News

Banglalink / Padma Bridge / Helicopter Ride

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

1h | Brands
ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

2h | Brands
Accessories to boost your office productivity

Accessories to boost your office productivity

2h | Brands
Khan Sarwar Murshid and Nurjahan Murshid. Photo: Courtesy

Uttarsury: Remembering the ideals, and the people, that brought us here

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

How is FC Barcelona tackling its financial crisis

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh to benefit from depleting wheat prices

3h | Videos
Future of the country depends on gas supply and global economy

Future of the country depends on gas supply and global economy

3h | Videos
Türkiye aims to double trade with Bangladesh to $2b

Türkiye aims to double trade with Bangladesh to $2b

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case