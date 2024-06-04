Banglalink, NESCO join forces to build smart meter infrastructure  

04 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
04 June, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Banglalink, the country's leading digital operator, has partnered with Northern Electricity Supply Company PLC (NESCO), a state-owned electricity distribution company that operates in Rajshahi and Rangpur Divisions, Bangladesh to provide NESCO with Banglalink's fastest 4G connectivity and a wide range of innovative digital solutions. 

The partnership focuses on accelerating the installation of smart pre-payment meters throughout the northern part of Bangladesh (NESCO covered area), utilizing Banglalink's fastest 4G network, as certified by the Ookla® Speedtest Award™ for four consecutive years, and supporting the Smart Bangladesh vision of the Government by digitizing electricity services.

The formal agreement was signed by Rubaiyat A Tanzeen and Md. Shamim-Al-Mamun during a ceremony at NESCO's office in Rajshahi. 

Rubaiyat A Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director at Banglalink, said, "Our goal at Banglalink is to offer seamless convenience through advanced digital experiences. As a leading digital operator with a recently doubled network reach, we look forward to providing the fastest 4G connectivity for efficient electricity distribution services across Bangladesh. This partnership is dedicated to delivering a comprehensive digital solutions ecosystem, driving the vision of a Smart Bangladesh."

Md. Shamim-Al-Mamun, DGM (ICT Operation and Automation) at NESCO, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Banglalink, renowned for its fastest 4G connectivity and diverse digital offerings. This partnership with Banglalink streamlines our smart pre-payment metering project, leveraging their fastest 4G network for enhanced efficiency.".

Also, present were SM Shamsur Rahman, Head of Strategic Business, Enterprise Business at Banglalink, Abu Sayem Mohammad Sadad, Manager (DC, DR and Infrastructure), Office of DGM (ICT Operation & Automation) at NESCO, and other officials from both organizations. 

