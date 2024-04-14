Banglalink leads record-breaking attempt at creating world's largest Alpona with Berger and Asiatic

Banglalink, in partnership with Berger and Asiatic, proudly announced a monumental achievement in celebrating the essence of Bengali culture with the creation of the world's longest Alpona, a traditional form of graffiti.

As the sun rose on Pahela Boishakh, Banglalink, Berger, and Asiatic invited Bangladeshis from all walks of life to join in the celebration themed "Alponay Boishakh 1431," embracing the vibrant spirit of Bengali culture and embodying Banglalink's dedication to preserving and promoting Bangladesh's rich cultural heritage.

The eagerly anticipated Pahela Boishakh celebration, a cornerstone of Bengali tradition, shone brighter than ever before as the streets of Bangladesh were adorned with vibrant colors and artistic displays.

The festivities kicked off in Dhaka on April 13th, with distinguished Chief Guest Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, Honorable Speaker of the Parliament, gracing the celebration. Mrs. Naheed Ezaher Khan, state minister of Cultural Affairs was also present there as special guest. Subsequently, the grand Alpona events unfolded in Shib Bari More, Khulna, with Sk. Sohel Uddin, Director, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), serving as the Chief Guest. In Mithamoin, Kishoreganj, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, honored as the Chief Guest, applied the final brushstroke to the world-record-breaking Alpona. Mithamoin now proudly hosts the largest Alpona in the world, stretching across an impressive 14 kilometers.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, praised the collaborative efforts behind the festival, stating, "The return of the 'Alpona Boishakh' festival after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought back the true Bengali essence of joyful celebrations throughout the nation. I extend my best wishes to the organizers and hope that they will continue to inspire joy and unity across the nation with such initiatives."

Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer at Banglalink, shared his enthusiasm by saying, "Banglalink is deeply committed to celebrating Bangladesh's rich cultural heritage and the wide array of its festivities. At the heart of these celebrations lies Pahela Baishakh, the country's most significant cultural event. This festival is a vivid embodiment of Banglalink's dedication to preserving and promoting Bangladesh's precious traditions for the generations to come."

Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Our participation in setting a world record with the longest Alpona reflects our dedication to pushing boundaries and making history. We look forward to such colorful and memorable Boishakhi festivals for years to come."

Iresh Zaker, Group Managing Director of Asiatic 3Sixty, expressed his delight in witnessing the revival of the 'Alpona Boishakh' festival stating, "These nationwide events reinstate the true essence of Bengali culture and celebrate Bangladesh's creativity. Collaborating with Banglalink and Berger Paints on the 'Alpona Boishakh 1431' festival fills us with excitement, as at Asiatic, we believe in elevating Bangladesh's rich creative spirit to global standards and platforms."