Banglalink launches portable Mifi Router with free data offer

Corporates

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 06:02 pm

Banglalink launches portable Mifi Router with free data offer

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in the country, has officially launched Mifi Router, a portable router that enables multiple users to access its 4G internet with more convenience. 

Launching the product at a ceremony in Banglalink's office in Dhaka, its Chief Commercial Officer Upanga Dutta announced that 7GB data will be offered with the portable router for free. 

The router is easy to carry and provides an instant connectivity solution, reads a press release.

The router comes with a two-year warranty and its 3000mAh battery ensures long-time power backup. It will be especially convenient for a group of users staying connected while roaming outside, the release says. 

Customers can purchase the router from any Banglalink Center or Banglalink Service Point in the country. 

Speaking on the occasion, Upanga Dutta, said, "As part of our digital operator strategy, we are consistently trying to diversify our digital product portfolio. We are now launching a personal router with the maximum battery backup and two years warranty. 

"We are confident this device will further help digitally active consumers get the best internet experience through our fastest 4G mobile network." 

Banglalink Sales and Distribution Director Mohammad Zubayed Ul Islam, Marketing Operations Director Muhammad Abdul Hai, Brands and Communications Director Qazi Urfi Ahmad, and Head of Monobrand and Device Shahriar Ahmed Remon were present at the programme.

