Banglalink Launches Lifestyle Pack RYZE with AI-powered App

Banglalink, the nation's leading digital operator, has introduced RYZE, an innovative AI-powered digital lifestyle pack designed to empower young users with a dynamic and personalized digital experience. The launch aligns with the government's vision of supporting youth through upskilling opportunities, and RYZE provides AI-driven productivity tools aimed at fostering self-development.

The prepaid package, RYZE, offers a standout feature of 'endless internet,' ensuring continued internet availability even if the purchased data volume is consumed before the pack's expiry. This ensures users stay connected without interruptions, enhancing their digital experience.

The launch event took place at Aloki on Tejgaon-Gulshan Link Road, where the innovative features of RYZE, including its AI tools, were showcased. The event was attended by Banglalink's leadership team, along with prominent guests, influencers, students, and business partners.

RYZE is available to all mobile users, regardless of network, and is tailored to enhance entertainment options by offering easy access to a broad range of streaming services, digital content, and gamification features. This makes RYZE an ideal choice for the country's vibrant and tech-savvy youth.

Kaan Terzioglu, Group Chief Executive Officer of VEON, commented, "VEON is committed to empowering individuals through technology that not only connects them but also enhances their potential. Our Augmented Intelligence 1440 (AI1440) strategy is designed to offer customers access to AI-powered services that are relevant throughout the day. This approach prioritizes digital solutions for both professional and personal life, with super apps playing a key role in this vision. With RYZE, we aim to contribute to building a digitally connected Bangladesh filled with innovative minds."

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink, added, "RYZE exemplifies our commitment to empowering the youthful communities we serve through seamless digital solutions that meet the unique needs of the next generation. By integrating AI-driven productivity tools, RYZE delivers a comprehensive lifestyle experience, from skill development to entertainment, ensuring it resonates with the digital-first generation."