Banglalink Launches Lifestyle Pack RYZE with AI-powered App

Corporates

11 November, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 05:16 pm

Related News

Banglalink Launches Lifestyle Pack RYZE with AI-powered App

11 November, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 05:16 pm
Banglalink Launches Lifestyle Pack RYZE with AI-powered App

Banglalink, the nation's leading digital operator, has introduced RYZE, an innovative AI-powered digital lifestyle pack designed to empower young users with a dynamic and personalized digital experience. The launch aligns with the government's vision of supporting youth through upskilling opportunities, and RYZE provides AI-driven productivity tools aimed at fostering self-development.

The prepaid package, RYZE, offers a standout feature of 'endless internet,' ensuring continued internet availability even if the purchased data volume is consumed before the pack's expiry. This ensures users stay connected without interruptions, enhancing their digital experience.

The launch event took place at Aloki on Tejgaon-Gulshan Link Road, where the innovative features of RYZE, including its AI tools, were showcased. The event was attended by Banglalink's leadership team, along with prominent guests, influencers, students, and business partners.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

RYZE is available to all mobile users, regardless of network, and is tailored to enhance entertainment options by offering easy access to a broad range of streaming services, digital content, and gamification features. This makes RYZE an ideal choice for the country's vibrant and tech-savvy youth.

Kaan Terzioglu, Group Chief Executive Officer of VEON, commented, "VEON is committed to empowering individuals through technology that not only connects them but also enhances their potential. Our Augmented Intelligence 1440 (AI1440) strategy is designed to offer customers access to AI-powered services that are relevant throughout the day. This approach prioritizes digital solutions for both professional and personal life, with super apps playing a key role in this vision. With RYZE, we aim to contribute to building a digitally connected Bangladesh filled with innovative minds."

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink, added, "RYZE exemplifies our commitment to empowering the youthful communities we serve through seamless digital solutions that meet the unique needs of the next generation. By integrating AI-driven productivity tools, RYZE delivers a comprehensive lifestyle experience, from skill development to entertainment, ensuring it resonates with the digital-first generation."

Banglalink

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To improve traffic flow experts recommended removing illegal cycle and battery-powered rickshaws from main roads. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

2h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

58m | Videos
PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

3h | Videos
3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

4h | Videos
SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

5h | Videos