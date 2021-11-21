Banglalink, Jamuna Oil donate Tk3 crore to govt’s labour welfare fund

Corporates

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 07:00 pm

Mobile operator Banglalink and Jamuna Oil Company contributed Tk3.13 crore to the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Fund for the welfare of workers.

Representatives of the two companies handed over the cheques to State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian at the secretariat on Sunday, said a press release.

A four-member delegation from Banglalink led by its HR and Administration department head Monjula Morshed gave the cheque of Tk1.69 crore while another team of Jamuna Oil Company handed over a cheque of Tk1.44 crore to the state minister.

According to the Bangladesh Labour Act, all the local and internationals company in Bangladesh, has to donate one-tenth of the five percent of the total profit at the end of the year. So far, over Tk613 crore has been deposited in this fund.

The initiative taken by the government aims to ensure the safety of workers and to establish a 'Worker Welfare Fund' for cooperation. The fund promises to help the workers and their family in case of any major disaster. This is a big relief to the workers and their work life.

Banglalink / Jamuna Oil Company Ltd (JOCL)

