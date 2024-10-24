Banglalink Introduces Exciting Value Back Offers on iPhone 16 Series

Banglalink, the country's innovative digital operator, has exclusive offers on the newest iPhone 16 series.

Customers purchasing any device from the iPhone 16 series through Banglalink eShop and Banglalink care centres will enjoy a value-back offer of up to BDT 45,000, including a yearly bundle of 12,000 minutes of talk time and 600 GB of data.

Each month, users will receive 1,000 minutes and 50 GB of data with a 30-day validity, enhancing their ability to explore the iPhone 16's cutting-edge features.

Moreover, customers will also receive automatic upgradation to the signature tier of Banglalink Orange Club, along with free conversion to e-SIM and roaming registration. Interested customers must pay BDT 20,000 through the Banglalink e-Shop to secure this offer. This package is designed to deliver a comprehensive digital experience, enabling customers to fully utilise the premium functionalities of Apple's latest and greatest.

Mehedi Al Amin, Marketing Operations Director, Banglalink, said, "In line with our commitment to providing the best device and network experiences, we are thrilled to offer our valued customers the iPhone 16 series, paired with an exclusive offer that makes this premium experience more accessible than ever before. We aim to empower users to enjoy the latest technology while elevating their digital journey through Banglalink's exceptional services."

Banglalink continues demonstrating its commitment to bringing top-tier technology and exceptional value to its customers, empowering them to stay connected and embrace digital advancements.