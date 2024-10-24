Banglalink Introduces Exciting Value Back Offers on iPhone 16 Series

Corporates

Press Release
24 October, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 03:53 pm

Related News

Banglalink Introduces Exciting Value Back Offers on iPhone 16 Series

Press Release
24 October, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 03:53 pm
Banglalink Introduces Exciting Value Back Offers on iPhone 16 Series

Banglalink, the country's innovative digital operator, has exclusive offers on the newest iPhone 16 series.

Customers purchasing any device from the iPhone 16 series through Banglalink eShop and Banglalink care centres will enjoy a value-back offer of up to BDT 45,000, including a yearly bundle of 12,000 minutes of talk time and 600 GB of data.

Each month, users will receive 1,000 minutes and 50 GB of data with a 30-day validity, enhancing their ability to explore the iPhone 16's cutting-edge features. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Moreover, customers will also receive automatic upgradation to the signature tier of Banglalink Orange Club, along with free conversion to e-SIM and roaming registration. Interested customers must pay BDT 20,000 through the Banglalink e-Shop to secure this offer. This package is designed to deliver a comprehensive digital experience, enabling customers to fully utilise the premium functionalities of Apple's latest and greatest.

Mehedi Al Amin, Marketing Operations Director, Banglalink, said, "In line with our commitment to providing the best device and network experiences, we are thrilled to offer our valued customers the iPhone 16 series, paired with an exclusive offer that makes this premium experience more accessible than ever before. We aim to empower users to enjoy the latest technology while elevating their digital journey through Banglalink's exceptional services."

Banglalink continues demonstrating its commitment to bringing top-tier technology and exceptional value to its customers, empowering them to stay connected and embrace digital advancements.

#banglalink / #corporate / #tbs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

8h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos