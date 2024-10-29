Banglalink introduces affordable 4G Phone in partnership with Symphony

Banglalink and Symphony have joined forces to launch the "My First 4G Phone" campaign to make 4G technology more accessible and affordable.

Through this campaign, they seek to bridge the digital divide by offering high-quality 4G phones at an unbeatable price, empowering more people to benefit from fast, reliable internet connectivity.

The Symphony EVO 10 model is now available at a low price, bringing high-speed internet and clear call quality within reach for more people at an affordable cost. This offer includes 9GB of free internet for six months (6GB for browsing and 3GB for Toffee), enabling users to experience Banglalink's fastest 4G network and enjoy high-quality VoLTE calls. Users can also enjoy Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Opera Mini, and many more.

Mehedi Al Amin, Banglalink's Marketing Operations Director, stated, "In line with our commitment to promoting digital inclusion across Bangladesh, we are thrilled to partner with Symphony to provide affordable 4G devices to our valued customers. We aim to enhance connectivity and support digital adaptation, especially for first-time users, by delivering superior service quality and a reliable device at an accessible price point."

Jakaria Shahid, Managing Director of Symphony, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Banglalink on this fantastic campaign. We hope that through this initiative, our EVO 10 device and Banglalink's high-quality network will reach even more people nationwide."

The Symphony EVO 10 handset is available at all Banglalink stores, partner outlets, and through open channels nationwide while supplies last. This 4G and VoLTE-enabled device features a 2.4" display, 48MB RAM and 128MB ROM extendable up to 32GB, a 1500mAh battery, and a digital camera with flash. It can store up to 2,000 contacts. Popular apps like Facebook, YouTube, Opera Mini, and TikTok run smoothly on the EVO 10.

Subscribers currently enrolled in another device campaign must wait until it concludes before activating this offer. Eligible customers will receive their bonus data within 48 hours.