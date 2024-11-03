Banglalink hosts womentor experience day with Proyash

Banglalink hosted an Experience Day as part of its Womentor programme, aligning with its commitment to inspiring the next generation of female leaders.

The Womentor Programme is Banglalink's flagship mentorship initiative designed to identify and develop future female leaders in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). It connects graduating students with Banglalink's female tech leaders, providing them with a unique six-month mentorship journey to build skills and receive career guidance from industry experts. Now in its fifth edition, this program reinforces Banglalink's goal to foster an inclusive future in alignment with the company's Employee Value Proposition, "Lead the Future."

Held at the Proyash Institute of Special Education, a special education and research institution in Bangladesh, the Experience Day allowed the mentees to enrich their professional journey by fostering empathy and awareness of diverse societal challenges. Participants engaged in a creative art activity within the sensory garden, allowing them to connect with the students uniquely and positively.

Banglalink's leadership, including Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, and Ashis Kumar Roy, Head of Organizational Development, joined the participants at the event. The half-day experience was organised to further Banglalink's commitment to ESG objectives, provide mentees with meaningful interaction with special children, and research students of Proyash Institute of Special Education (PISER).

Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Banglalink, said, "Banglalink is deeply committed to advancing women in STEM leadership roles. We consistently drive initiatives that support the development of leaders who excel not only in their technical fields but also possess strong values, empathy, and a dedication to creating lasting social impact. By providing experiences that enhance empathy and broaden their understanding of societal challenges, we prepare our future leaders to be professionally skilled and socially responsible. We look forward to continuing to facilitate the growth of our employees and the broader national workforce to become empathetic and impactful leaders."