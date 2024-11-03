Banglalink hosts womentor experience day with Proyash

Corporates

Press Release
03 November, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 02:40 pm

Related News

Banglalink hosts womentor experience day with Proyash

Press Release
03 November, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 02:40 pm
Banglalink hosts womentor experience day with Proyash

Banglalink hosted an Experience Day as part of its Womentor programme, aligning with its commitment to inspiring the next generation of female leaders.

The Womentor Programme is Banglalink's flagship mentorship initiative designed to identify and develop future female leaders in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). It connects graduating students with Banglalink's female tech leaders, providing them with a unique six-month mentorship journey to build skills and receive career guidance from industry experts. Now in its fifth edition, this program reinforces Banglalink's goal to foster an inclusive future in alignment with the company's Employee Value Proposition, "Lead the Future."

Held at the Proyash Institute of Special Education, a special education and research institution in Bangladesh, the Experience Day allowed the mentees to enrich their professional journey by fostering empathy and awareness of diverse societal challenges. Participants engaged in a creative art activity within the sensory garden, allowing them to connect with the students uniquely and positively.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Banglalink's leadership, including Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, and Ashis Kumar Roy, Head of Organizational Development, joined the participants at the event. The half-day experience was organised to further Banglalink's commitment to ESG objectives, provide mentees with meaningful interaction with special children, and research students of Proyash Institute of Special Education (PISER).

Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Banglalink, said, "Banglalink is deeply committed to advancing women in STEM leadership roles. We consistently drive initiatives that support the development of leaders who excel not only in their technical fields but also possess strong values, empathy, and a dedication to creating lasting social impact. By providing experiences that enhance empathy and broaden their understanding of societal challenges, we prepare our future leaders to be professionally skilled and socially responsible. We look forward to continuing to facilitate the growth of our employees and the broader national workforce to become empathetic and impactful leaders."

#banglalink / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

17h | Wheels
Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

1d | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1d | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

46m | Videos
No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Iran will attack Israel before the US presidential election

Iran will attack Israel before the US presidential election

2h | Videos
Jail Killing Day: Why Were the Four National Leaders Assassinated?

Jail Killing Day: Why Were the Four National Leaders Assassinated?

3h | Videos