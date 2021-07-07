Banglalink to give aid to 20,000 helpless families

Banglalink is going to provide aid to 20,000 families affected by the pandemic, financial hardship and recent natural calamities under its upcoming relief programme.

The relief will be distributed in different parts of the country with the support of Sena Kalyan Sangstha and the Bangladesh Army, reads a press release on Wednesday.

Banglalink Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman, and Major General Mohammed Saidul Islam, ndc, psc, Chairman, Sena Kalyan Sangstha signed an agreement for the relief campaign on behalf of their respective organisations at Sena Kalyan Sangstha's head office in Dhaka.

Banglalink Chief Executive Officer Erik Aas, its Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Muniruzzaman Sheikh, and Acting Chief Technology Officer Hasnat Reza Mahbub Alam were also present at the signing ceremony.

The first phase of this relief distribution will be held this month, while the second one will take place in upcoming September and October. Each affected household will be provided with rice, pulses, oil, semolina, sugar, salt, bar soap, and oral saline.

Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman said, "Banglalink has signed an agreement with Sena Kalyan Sangstha for reaching out to thousands of people who have been affected by the pandemic, financial hardship and natural calamities like flood."

"As a socially responsible corporate organisation, we want to stay beside affected communities and help them overcome these challenging situations. We are really happy to have Bangladesh Army and Sena Kalyan Sangstha with us as our partners in this initiative," the official added.

Major General Mohammed Saidul Islam, ndc, psc, Chairman, Sena Kalyan Sangstha said, "We are pleased to partner with Banglalink once again for its relief distribution program. The way Banglalink always steps up to support affected communities is really praiseworthy. Sena Kalyan Sangstha will give them necessary support to carry the initiative forward."

Banglalink is always committed to standing beside affected communities as part of its corporate social responsibility.