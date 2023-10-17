Banglalink expands network coverage with 15,000 towers across Bangladesh

Banglalink has reached a significant milestone in its ongoing network expansion journey by taking its total number of towers to an impressive 15,000 across Bangladesh. Over the last year and a half, more than 4,700 of these towers have been activated, leading to a significant expansion of their 4G network coverage.

This expansion has resulted in a remarkable 66% data subscriber growth - a steadfast drive towards delivering the fastest 4G coverage in the country. Following a steady growth trajectory, Banglalink's customer base reached an impressive 42.85 million in September 2023. The company's excellence in network speed and quality has been underscored by its 7th consecutive Ookla®️ Speedtest Award.

Additionally, Banglalink has upgraded over 10,500 existing sites with high-capacity equipment to ensure optimum network quality, including various spectrum utilizations such as L900, L1800, and L2300 sites thereby enhancing voice and data quality for Banglalink users. Banglalink accredits these achievements to its various strategic partners, including Tower Companies, Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) Operators, vendors, and others.

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Banglalink, said, "Our extensive network coverage across all regions of the country will enable us to continue empowering people's lives through enhanced voice and data quality and innovative digital services, such as the MyBL Super App and Toffee. With an even more robust network presence, we are committed to adding new chapters in Banglalink's journey as a truly national digital operator."

Hüseyin Türker, Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO), Banglalink, said, "Over 30% of our sites were activated in just 1.5 years, setting a new industry benchmark for network expansion. This achievement underscores our dedication to providing the best network coverage and quality to our valued customers in every corner of the country. We should all take pride in our collective efforts, the dedication of our teams, and our esteemed partners for this remarkable performance."

Banglalink is committed to providing superior digital experiences with its strong network and wide array of digital services.