Banglalink deploys 4,000 new 4G sites as part of nationwide network expansion drive

Corporates

Press Release
06 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Banglalink has deployed nearly 4,000 new 4G sites last year as part of its nationwide network expansion drive.

The expanded network has enabled more customers across the country to enjoy its fastest 4G network and quality digital services, said a press release.

An event was held to celebrate the significant milestone at Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) in the presence of Shyam Sunder Sikder, chairman of BTRC, and Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink.

Also present at the ceremony were Sheikh Reaz Ahmed, spectrum division commissioner of  BTRC, Brigadier General Md Nasim Parvez, director general (systems and services) of BTRC, Brigadier General  Md Ehsanul Kabir, director general (engineering and operations) of BTRC, Brigadier General Mohammad Moniruzzaman Jewel, director general (spectrum) of BTRC, Md Delwar Hossain, director general (administration) of BTRC, Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, and other senior officials of both organisations.

With the successful deployment of these sites, Banglalink's total number of sites increased to more than 14,500, resulting in around 40% expansion of Banglalink's total coverage and consolidating its position as a truly national digital operator. Thanks to Banglalink's most spectrum per customer and other technological advancements, it also retained its position as the fastest 4G network in the country.

Speaking at the event, Shyam Sunder Sikder said, "BTRC supervises all operators in Bangladesh, and I prefer to present it as a facilitator rather than just a regulator.

"It is great to see how Banglalink, which is one of the leading mobile operators in the country, is advancing with the objective of serving people from all regions of the country."

Erik Aas said, "Banglalink's fast-paced network expansion drive is a demonstration of our commitment to becoming a truly national operator. As part of our digital operator strategy, we strive to reach every part of the country and impact people's lives through our digital services."

"We are grateful to the regulator for their consistent support in taking our initiatives forward," he added.

