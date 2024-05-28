Banglalink declares free talk time and internet for cyclone-affected people

Banglalink, the country's innovative digital service provider, has taken a series of initiatives to support Cyclone Remal-affected communities. Understanding the critical importance of connectivity during this crisis, Banglalink is offering free talk time, internet, and other discounted products and services to communities in the cyclone-affected areas.

The operator is extending a helping hand to its customers by providing free talk-time of 10 minutes and free internet of 500MB with a three-day validity to those in the cyclone-hit areas to help them stay connected with their families. Eligible customers impacted by Cyclone 'Remal' will receive detailed information about the offers, its benefits, and the activation process through SMS notifications.

In addition to the free minutes and internet offer, Banglalink is also providing other initiatives to support the affected areas, such as Free-of-cost SIM replacement available in affected areas for the eligible customers for next 3 days starting from 28th May, 2024. Specially crafted offers designed to support those affected by the cyclone will be accessible through Banglalink's dedicated digital platform. The company will also continue to provide emergency balance and loan facilities to aid customers facing challenges.

Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer, Banglalink, said, "As a socially responsible organization, Banglalink is taking proactive steps to support communities affected by Cyclone Remal. During this challenging period of natural disaster, Banglalink is offering complimentary talk-time and internet services to affected customers, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. Acknowledging the crucial role of communication in times of crisis, our aim is to alleviate communication barriers and provide unwavering support to our community. With steadfast commitment to Bangladesh, we stand in solidarity with society and actively contributing to ongoing recovery efforts."