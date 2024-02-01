Banglalink customers getting discounts on Samsung's new phones

Banglalink, the country's leading innovative digital service provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Samsung Bangladesh to introduce pre-booking offers for the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the customer experience by providing unique advantages to those looking to secure the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung, reads a press release.

As part of this exciting partnership, Banglalink customers will benefit from a range of offers when they pre-book the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Banglalink customer care centres.

Reservations can be made in advance at any Banglalink Center nationwide between 25 January and 6 February 2024.

The offers include enticing features such as cashback, 0% EMI for up to 24 months for selected cardholders, and an attractive exchange offer. Banglalink customers can also enjoy additional benefits as part of the pre-booking campaign, such as 20 GB of free data for up to 12 months, a complimentary Banglalink e-SIM, a free BL International Roaming subscription, and an Orange Club Signature tier upgrade.

To secure pre-booking for the first-ever Galaxy Ai Flagship, customers can conveniently visit their nearest Banglalink centre or explore the options on the Banglalink website.

Upanga Datta, Chief Commercial Officer at Banglalink, said, "As a customer-centric company, Banglalink is committed to consistently elevating the experiences of our valued customers. The pre-booking offers for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra exemplify this commitment, aiming to provide our users with unparalleled benefits and a seamlessly enhanced digital experience. Our collaboration with Samsung for the pre-booking campaign of their global flagship smartphone fills us with immense joy. We are confident that our esteemed Banglalink customers will get the best out of this offer created exclusively for them."