Banglalink Customers Get Unlimited Internet and OTT Subscription With TP-Link Routers

11 July, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 03:14 pm

Banglalink users will enjoy numerous benefits, including exciting data bundle offers across a wide range of TP-Link routers. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Banglalink, the country's leading innovative digital operator, has partnered with Excel Technologies Limited, the authorised distributor of TP-Link, to launch a fixed wireless router service.

Banglalink users will enjoy numerous benefits, including exciting data bundle offers across a wide range of TP-Link routers. 

As the world's leading provider of consumer Wi-Fi networking devices, TP-Link ensures state-of-the-art routers in the Bangladesh market. 

As part of the offer, subscribers will receive a 6GB trial, 200GB of internet with free access to Toffee and monthly subscriptions of the most popular OTT platforms, including Chorki, Hoichoi, and Bongo. This joint venture expands internet accessibility for home and office users through fixed wireless routers, driving forward digitalization efforts in Bangladesh.

Banglalink customers will also get bundle offers available for four TP-Link router models, MR105, MR100, MR150 and MR6400 enhancing their connectivity options. The offer includes free 6GB internet data (2GB monthly with 7 days validity) for 3 months, and 200GB of internet with free subscription of OTT platforms Hoichoi, Bongo, and Chorki for just Tk. 999 a month. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy Toffee content. This offer will be available for all customers across Banglalink care centers and TP-Link selling stores.

Mehedi Al Amin, Marketing Operations Director, Banglalink, and Goutam Saha, Managing Director, Excel Technologies Ltd., signed the agreement today representing their respective organizations. Mohammad Asifur, Product Deputy Director, Banglalink, Md. Ataul Haque, Head of Device Business, Banglalink, Antu Saha, Head of Product TP-Link, along with other high officials from both organisations were present at the signing ceremony. 

Mehedi Al Amin, Marketing Operations Director, Banglalink, stated, "As Bangladesh's fastest 4G service provider, our aim is to provide premium digital experiences to our valued customers. Through this partnership with TP-Link, we look forward to offering our customers exclusive benefits that ensure comprehensive home and office internet solutions. We believe that access to premium OTTs, combined with Banglalink's Ookla®-certified fastest 4G internet, will offer an immersive experience, elevating the digital experiences for our customers."

Goutam Saha, Managing Director, Excel Technologies Ltd., said, "We are delighted to partner with Banglalink to provide top-notch digital solutions to customers. This collaboration will not only enhance internet accessibility but also revolutionize the way customers experience connectivity. With parental controls, device tracking, and a launch offer of free internet and premium OTT content, we are confident this collaboration will elevate our customers' digital experiences.

