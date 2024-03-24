Banglalink continues growth momentum with double-digit growth in revenue and 4G customer base

Banglalink, the country's leading innovative digital operator, continued its growth momentum, achieving a 14.4% increase in revenue from last year to reach Tk61.5 billion in FY23.

This performance underscores Banglalink's aggressive expansion strategy, highlighted by a significant rise in its 4G customer base, an effective implementation of DO1440 strategy, which means engagement with a customer every minute of a day, and a thorough enhancement of its nationwide network, reads a press release.

These strategic moves have solidly positioned Banglalink as the fastest internet service provider in the country, establishing a new standard in Bangladesh's digital landscape. Recently, Banglalink doubled its network coverage, increasing its total number of towers to over 16,000.

Banglalink's superior network quality and innovative digital services like MyBL Super App, Toffee and Bip played a crucial role in achieving a milestone: a customer base of 43.5 million as of December 2023, according to BTRC data.

The company's 4G user base grew by 24.5 percent, reaching a new milestone of 20 million subscribers, according to the 2023 earnings release recently published by Banglalink's parent company, VEON.

Banglalink has a proven track record of developing digital services that enable digital inclusion in areas such as digital health, education and entertainment.

Banglalink's MyBL Super App, pioneering as the country's first operator-agnostic super app, unites a wide range of services through one digital platform, simplifying life for its users. It has claimed the top spot in the lifestyle category on the Google Play Store, reflecting its popularity and utility. The app boasted a monthly active user count of nearly 8 million, marking a significant YoY growth of 36.4% in Q423.

Banglalink's Toffee is the country's leading entertainment application and OTT platform with audio and video streaming services accessible to users of all mobile operators in Bangladesh.

Taking advantage of its widespread 4G network across the nation, Banglalink has consistently won the Ookla® Speedtest Award™ for the "Fastest Mobile Network" in Bangladesh over the past four years, a distinction that has contributed to an increase in its data subscribers.

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, remarked, "Banglalink's double-digit revenue growth signifies our path defined by innovation, trust, and excellence. This milestone underscores our commitment to fast-tracking Bangladesh's digital evolution through our Digital Operator Strategy, with a keen focus on putting our customers first. Our extensive network expansion has effectively doubled our coverage across the nation, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for our users. Boasting unmatched speed and quality, we are dedicated to providing top-tier digital services like the MyBL Super App, Toffee, and Bip moving forward."