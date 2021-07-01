Banglalink Completes First Season of Womentor

Corporates

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 03:01 pm

Related News

Banglalink Completes First Season of Womentor

Banglalink launched the first season of Womentor in January this year with a view to mentoring promising female engineering students in the 3rd or 4th year of their undergraduate studies and giving them exposure to the corporate world.

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 03:01 pm
The 10 Womentor mentees
The 10 Womentor mentees

The closing ceremony of Womentor, a six-month-long mentoring program for talented female engineering students organized by Banglalink, was held virtually yesterday, states a press release.

Present at the event were Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resource & Administration Officer, Banglalink, Hasnat Reza Mahbub Alam, Acting Chief Technology Officer, Banglalink, Ayesha Saeed, Head of Talent Management, Banglalink and Ankit Sureka, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Banglalink. All six mentors and ten mentees of Womentor were also present at the ceremony.

Banglalink launched the first season of Womentor in January this year with a view to mentoring promising female engineering students in the 3rd or 4th year of their undergraduate studies and giving them exposure to the corporate world. The program received overwhelming responses from students from all across the country. Selected mentees got the opportunity to participate in one-on-one mentoring sessions with female engineering professionals working at Banglalink.  

Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resource & Administration Officer, Banglalink said, "We launched Womentor for providing talented female engineering students with first-hand learning experiences from experienced female engineers of Banglalink. As a progressive digital service provider, Banglalink would like to see heightened participation and successful career of females in the technology fields. We are really impressed with the way participants responded to our call and helped us make this initiative a success."

Banglalink is committed to taking initiatives for opening up more youth empowerment opportunities.

 

Banglalink / womentor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

21h | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

23h | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

1d | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business