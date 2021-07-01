Banglalink Completes First Season of Womentor

The closing ceremony of Womentor, a six-month-long mentoring program for talented female engineering students organized by Banglalink, was held virtually yesterday, states a press release.

Present at the event were Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resource & Administration Officer, Banglalink, Hasnat Reza Mahbub Alam, Acting Chief Technology Officer, Banglalink, Ayesha Saeed, Head of Talent Management, Banglalink and Ankit Sureka, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Banglalink. All six mentors and ten mentees of Womentor were also present at the ceremony.

Banglalink launched the first season of Womentor in January this year with a view to mentoring promising female engineering students in the 3rd or 4th year of their undergraduate studies and giving them exposure to the corporate world. The program received overwhelming responses from students from all across the country. Selected mentees got the opportunity to participate in one-on-one mentoring sessions with female engineering professionals working at Banglalink.

Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resource & Administration Officer, Banglalink said, "We launched Womentor for providing talented female engineering students with first-hand learning experiences from experienced female engineers of Banglalink. As a progressive digital service provider, Banglalink would like to see heightened participation and successful career of females in the technology fields. We are really impressed with the way participants responded to our call and helped us make this initiative a success."

Banglalink is committed to taking initiatives for opening up more youth empowerment opportunities.