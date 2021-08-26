Banglalink CEO Erik Aas elected Amtob president

The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (Amtob) has elected Banglalink's Chief Executive Officer Erik Aas as its president.

He was elected for the post after Amtob's outgoing president Mahtab Uddin Ahmed decided to part with Robi.

Erik will hold the post in the remaining time of the Amtob's present committee until March 2022.

The decision came during the association's virtual board meeting that took place on Wednesday, said a media statement.

The meeting also welcomed Robi Acting CEO and Chief Financial Officer Riyaaz Rasheed as a director on the board.

Commenting on his new role, Erik Aas, said, "The telecommunications industry is a key contributor to the digitalisation and development of the country's overall infrastructure."

"Amtob will continue working with the government, regulators, policy-makers and many other stakeholders to ensure further developments of the country and our industry," he added.

"We will continue addressing the opportunities and challenges for further growth of the country's digital landscape, economy and people's livelihoods," he continued.

Amtob Vice President YasirAzman said, "Amtob as a collective voice of the telecommunications industry plays a pivotal role for the greater interest of the industry and citizens digitalization needs. I believe, together with the regulators, we will be able to address prevailing challenges and contribute to accelerating our journey towards a digitally empowered Bangladesh."

