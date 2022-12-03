Banglalink, bKash partner for seamless World Cup live streaming on Toffee

Corporates

TBS Report 
03 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 04:46 pm

bKash has tied up with Banglalink to ensure uninterrupted FIFA World Cup live streaming for football lovers. 

Customers can purchase data packages or recharge through bKash and enjoy seamless live streaming on Banglalink's popular OTT platform Toffee, said a press release. 

They can also subscribe to premium packages through bKash payment to enjoy ad-free matches.

Abdul Muqit Ahmed, Digital Services Director of Toffee and Mahfuz Sadique, Chief Communications Officer of bKash, recently exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink and Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash along with senior officials of both organisations were present at the event.

Under this collaboration, customers will get notifications on the availability of mobile data before every match after opening the Toffee app throughout the World Cup. Even if users run out of data during the match, they can instantly recharge data through bKash and continue watching seamlessly. Customers can subscribe to any ad-free premium package starting from Tk30 to Tk120 with a validity of 3-30 days.

Abdul Muqit Ahmed, Digital Services Director of Toffee, said, "We have partnered with bKash to enable Toffee users to enjoy the live streaming of world cup matches more conveniently. With this facility, they will be able to purchase data instantly and experience uninterrupted live streaming. Multiple packages have been introduced to cater to the diverse needs of the viewers."

Mahfuz Sadique, Chief Communications Officer of bKash, said, "Watching World Cup matches with the family, neighbours and friends will never get old. Yet, nowadays we live on the move, work late, return to a nuclear family. We often can't sit in front of the TV to watch games like before. Toffee has made it possible to enjoy this World Cup live via mobiles and other digital devices anytime, from anywhere."

Toffee is broadcasting the mega event of FIFA World Cup 2022, held in Qatar, as the exclusive digital platform in the country. Customers can also watch movies, dramas, web series and various TV channels live on this popular OTT platform.

Bkash / Toffee / Banglalink

