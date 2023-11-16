Banglalink and Summit join hands in tower deal

Banglalink, a leading mobile and digital operator, has signed a deal with Summit Towers Limited, a subsidiary of Summit Communications Limited of Summit Group. As part of the deal, Summit Towers will purchase 2000 towers from Banglalink, making it one of the largest tower operators in Bangladesh and providing long-term tower services to Banglalink leveraging its expertise and efficiency.

In 2018, the Tower Sharing Guideline was introduced by the Government and BTRC to ensure the maximum utilization of infrastructure and resources. Banglalink will be the first operator in the country to fully realize the potential of this guideline by partnering with Summit, a longtime partner in Banglalink's journey and has the right expertise to be a growth partner.

This strategic partnership with Summit Towers is a pivotal step for Banglalink, not only allowing for a reduction in the cost of network deployment and maintenance but also improving service quality and promoting environmental sustainability. By leveraging the expertise of Summit Towers, Banglalink can concentrate on its core strengths: delivering high-quality 4G connectivity and leading digital services such as Toffee and MyBL.

With a customer base exceeding 4 crores across Bangladesh, Banglalink is unwavering in its commitment to serving the nation with innovative and helpful products and services. Having successfully transformed itself into a nationwide digital operator, Banglalink is recognized globally for its high-quality 4G connectivity and cutting-edge digital services, further contributing to the goal of bridging the digital divide for all. This deal is aligned with Banglalink's parent company VEON.

Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of VEON, said, "Across our markets, VEON operators are transforming into asset-light digital operators. Today's agreement marks a milestone, ensuring efficient use of resources not only for Banglalink but also for Bangladesh as a whole. This deal will enable us to focus on our core business as the leading digital operator of the country and continue addressing the unmet demand in entertainment, education, healthcare and financial services."

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, said, "Banglalink has been successfully transforming into a nation-wide digital operator, with internationally recognized 1high-quality 4G connectivity and leading digital services such as Toffee and MyBL. Our partnership with Summit Towers enables us to focus our resources on our digital offerings, bridging the digital divide for all and providing outstanding customer experience to the people of Bangladesh."

Muhammad Farid Khan, Chairman of Summit Communications Limited and Summit Towers Limited, said, "This strategic deal is a prelude to a greater cooperation between Banglalink and Summit, the largest integrated telecommunications infrastructure company in Bangladesh. The future is ours to grow together; and with support from VEON, we believe that our collaboration will go beyond the boundaries of Bangladesh into the global arena, setting an example in the region. We look forward to continuing to work together."

Md. Arif Al Islam, Managing Director and CEO, Summit Communications Limited and Summit Towers Limited, said, "With this strategic deal in place, Summit Towers has established itself as a notable tower operator in the market with a tower size of around 4,500 towers within its first 5 years of operation. We always adopt world class technology and spirited energetic team to provide best in class quality services to satisfy our customers and we aspire to strengthen this relationship further."