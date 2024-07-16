Banglalink and ICMAB host knowledge sharing session for Accountants

Banglalink, the country's leading digital operator, collaborated with the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) to organize a seminar aimed at sharing cross-industry best practices among professionals on ethics and compliance in business operations.



This session contributed to the participants' perspectives on incorporating ethics into corporate frameworks to strengthen organizational integrity.

The seminar, titled "Driving Business Excellence through Ethics and Compliance," took place recently at the Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, ICMAB Bhaban, in the capital, reads a press release.

Mohammad Adil Hossain, Compliance Operations and AML Program Deputy Director, and Mohammad Salim Kabir, Head of Investigations, Training, and Guidance at Banglalink, conducted the session for over 200 Cost and Management Accountant professionals.

Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, Council Member of ICMAB and Secretary of Financial Institutions Division (FID), Ministry of Finance was present at the seminar as a chief guest, while Muniruzzaman Sheikh, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at Banglalink, as a special guest. Hasnain Thoufiq Ahmed FCMA, Council Member of ICMAB and Group Business Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Rahimafrooz Group attended the knowledge sharing session as a facilitator.

Sheikh, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at Banglalink, said, "At Banglalink, we are committed to upholding the highest ethical standard. Our engagement with professional bodies such as ICMAB enables us to share our best practices, and exchange ideas and insights to promote these standards across diverse industries. Through these collaborative endeavors, our goal is to embed these principles into business practices, fostering a culture rooted in integrity and compliance. We look forward to organizing similar events in the future to further emphasize the significance of adhering to global compliance standards and implementing best practices."

Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, Council Member of ICMAB and Secretary of Financial Institutions Division (FID), Ministry of Finance, said, "As we strive for continuous professional development in the areas of ethics and compliance to drive sustainable business growth, I strongly believe that compliance is a non-negotiable component for the survival and growth of a business. I have personally benefitted from the session and will be implementing a lot of the learnings at FID."

Hasnain Thoufiq Ahmed FCMA, Council Member of ICMAB and Group Business Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rahimafrooz Group, said, "Integrating ethics and compliance into business operations is essential for sustainable growth across all industries. This session with Banglalink has been invaluable for the professional development of ICMAB members, enhancing our understanding of effective compliance strategies for achieving business excellence."

