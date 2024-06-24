Banglalink and BPDB join hands to digitise electricity services

Banglalink has partnered with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to facilitate the implementation of a Smart Prepaid Metering System leveraging Banglalink's fastest 4G network across Bangladesh.

This collaboration will be powered by Banglalink's Ookla® certified fastest 4G connectivity and is aligned with the Government's vision for a technologically advanced Smart Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Banglalink Enterprise Business Director Rubaiyat A Tanzeen and BPDB General Manager (Commercial Operation) Md Mofijul Islam signed the agreement during a ceremony at BPDB's head office in Biddut Bhaban, Dhaka recently.

BPDB General Manager Md Mofijul Islam said, "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Banglalink. Currently, BPDB is advancing towards the implementation of a Smart Prepaid Metering System within its Four Distribution Zones (Chattogram, Cumilla, Sylhet, Mymensingh).

"Ensuring a robust and secure communication infrastructure is crucial for the success of this initiative. Therefore, it is imperative to partner with reliable service providers to ensure an encrypted and uninterrupted connection, which is crucial for the seamless operation and success of our Smart Prepaid Metering System."

"We are dedicated to achieving 100% prepaid metering by 2026, in alignment with the government's vision. This partnership, alongside other existing mobile operators, aims to enhance our Smart Metering System by leveraging Banglalink's high-speed 4G internet and advanced digital services. This will lead to a substantial improvement in our operational efficiency," he added.

Rubaiyat A Tanzeen said, "At Banglalink, our mission is to provide seamless convenience through cutting-edge digital solutions. As a leading national digital operator, we have significantly expanded our nationwide network coverage and this collaboration will further enable us to take our digital portfolio to the next level by allowing us to offer the fastest 4G connectivity to improve electricity distribution services across Bangladesh. With the aim of establishing an efficient digital ecosystem, this partnership contributes to the goal of achieving an advanced Smart Bangladesh."

Also present at the signing ceremony were Mriganka Mohan Paul, Director; Md Sohel Hossain Serazi, Superintending Engineer from BPDB, along with Banglalink's SM Shamsur Rahman, Head of Strategic Business, Enterprise Business; Swad Azad, Corporate Account Manager, Enterprise Business; Shah Mohammad Bodiur Rahman, Corporate Account Manager, Enterprise Business.