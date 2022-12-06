Bangladesh’s REVE Chat empowers India’s giant EdTech iNeuron

REVE Chat, a SaaS-based customer communication platform, is now empowering iNeuron, one of India's giant EdTech platforms. 

Using REVE Chat's omnichannel engagement platform, iNeuron's students have been connecting with instructors seamlessly, reads a press release. 

Upon integrating the REVE Chat platform on iNeuron, the eLearning company has enabled 5,00,000+ learners to connect with their teachers just when they need help regarding their lessons.

The learners can utilise the high-quality voice and video calling options along with live chat and chatbot features right from their dashboard on iNeuron to connect with their teachers in a way that makes their learning more interactive and effective. 

iNeuron's CEO Sudhanshu Kumar said, "REVE Chat has made our efforts easy to make learnings a smooth, joyful experience. Especially, the co-browsing feature has been an amazing tool. Teachers can easily browse their students' computers to show them certain things more efficiently without taking direct access to their devices."

M Rezaul Hassan, the CEO of REVE Group, said, "As eLearning has been the neo-normal of the current-day learning world, we should focus on how to increase the efficacy of the learning method. Our platform is supporting iNeuron with tools that make the service more interactive and engage students with more ease.

REVE Chat is an omnichannel customer communication platform that offers live chat, AI-powered chatbots, co-browsing, video chat, and other features. Businesses and their audiences can use the platform's features to have a seamless communication experience on different communication channels like websites, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Viber, Telegram, etc. 

Currently, REVE Chat is serving organisations of different industries in more than 80 countries around the world. The company's customer list includes the Mexican Government, Public Gold from Malaysia, Canadian Hearing Institute from Canada, Coolwinks from India, Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Telecom Network Malawi, leading private transportation company Beat of South America, etc. Bangladeshi companies like Rokomari.com, Othoba.com, Transcom, Lanka Bangla Finance, etc. are also using REVE Chat's platform. 

 

