Bangladesh’s first electric power tiller unveiled for a greener future

Farmers Market Asia, a pioneering force in global sustainable agri-solutions, and Cassetex, a leading electric vehicle solutions company, jointly launched the region's first electric power tiller at the International Exhibition on Electric Vehicle and Mobility Industry (BEVMX) 2024 in Dhaka .

Cassetex, the country's first battery-swapping network, showcases various electric vehicle products, including the power tiller. This Electric Power Tiller comes with battery-swapping technology, allowing farmers to rent affordable batteries to strengthen their farming ecosystem.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Gopal Kumar Mohoto, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Cassetex, and Tariqul Islam, Founder and MD of Farmers Market Asia. Also present at the signing ceremony were Tauseef Anwar, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer; Ahmad Ad, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cassetex; and Monjur Rakib Bhuiyan, Head of Strategy at Farmers Market Asia.

High-ranking government and NGO officials, industry leaders, journalists, students, and innovators attended the event, signalling a bold step forward in Asia's modern agricultural transformation.

Created by talented researchers at the Advanced Dynamics EV Research Centre of Cassetex, it aims to replace traditional polluting fossil fuel power tillers with high-efficiency battery-powered electric motors. This revolutionary product will support the conversion of existing diesel power tillers, representing a global market size of BDT 800 billion.

The electric power tiller will reduce farmers' fuel costs by 60%, allowing them to reinvest in their farms. Moreover, the battery-swapping mechanism will enable farmers to work without interruption. Switching from diesel to electric power significantly reduces emissions. It opens the door to using renewable energy, aligning with Bangladesh's environmental goals and setting a solid example for sustainable farming in the region.

The Electric Power Tiller launch is a critical step in Farmers Market Asia's expansive growth strategy to scale green innovations across Asia, MENA and Africa, including key markets in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Sudan, Pakistan and many more. Farmers Market Asia is leveraging its robust regional agriculture network to ensure this transformative technology reaches those communities where efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally conscious farming solutions are most needed. Cassetex, using it is rapidly expanding battery-swapping network of micro energy entrepreneurs and expertise in multi-sector electrification, ensures that clean energy is available for farming partners wherever it is needed.

Farmers Market Asia and Cassetex will continue to lead the revolution toward a more sustainable, profitable, and scalable approach to farming in emerging markets.