Bangladesh’s first advertisement shot in a single shot

Corporates

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 02:51 pm

Bangladesh’s first advertisement shot in a single shot

City group released an advertisement as part of its "50 loving years" campaign recently.  

The advertisement's main theme is that if you love unconditionally, it somehow finds its way back to you. 

The 75-second TVC is the first and only advertisement shot in a single shot. None of the frames have been cut from start to finish in this advertisement.  

Ashfaquzzaman Bipul from Bfilms, who created this advertisement, said, "This is the first time something like this has happened in Bangladesh. Technically speaking, it was very hard to pull off. It wouldn't have been possible without the appropriate discipline, unending patience and hard work of the actors-actresses and all other supporting actors. 

I thank the advertisement agency Adcomm from the bottom of my heart for helping me be a part of this clutter-breaking project. The jingle has garnered mass praise in a short time, people of all age groups are constantly seen humming the tune." 

The promise with which the journey of purity started with Fazlur Rahman 50 years ago, each and every one individual affiliated with this organisation is working relentlessly to keep that promise intact. 

City Group Director Hasan said, "Moving hand-in-hand successfully with the people of this country is a big achievement for us all. The campaign was an extra effort from our end. And the advertisement is the result of our extra effort." 

Jaffor Uddin Siddique, executive director, marketing and sales, said, "With this unique advertisement, we have tried to portray the direction in which City Group is moving towards." 

From its very inception, City Group has never stopped spreading pure and unconditional love. This is why City Group has received people's love and still continues to. The presence of at least one City Group product in every household proves it.
 

