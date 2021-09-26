Bangladesh’s economic growth based on strong foundation laid by Bangabandhu: FBCCI

FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin has said that Bangladesh's economic and trade expansion is based on the strong foundation laid by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The FBCCI boss made this remark at a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day' held in New York on Saturday, says a press release.

He said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in his first historic speech in Bengali at the United Nations, called for building a peaceful new world by ensuring economic emancipation and social justice.

"Through his prudent and farsighted thinking, Bangabandhu set out to build Bangladesh's political, economic, technical and international trade relations with important countries of the world," he added.

The FBCCI president said during the three and a half years of Bangabandhu's rule, Bangladesh became a member of the United Nations, UNCTAD, Commonwealth, OIC, IDB and NAM.

"And through this, the architect of independent Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has laid a sustainable base for the economic and trade expansion of the country," he said.

The FBCCI president said that while Bangabandhu was leading the nation towards fulfilling the dream of hunger and poverty-free Bangladesh through far-reaching planning and strong leadership, he was killed through the most brutal conspiracy in the history of the world.

He further said that in the realization of Bangabandhu's dream, his worthy daughter Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the country on the path of progress through his ideals, policies and path shown.

"Under the visionary leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, Bangladesh has qualified for the up-gradation from a least developed country to a developing country. Through digitisation, industrialisation and human resource and infrastructural development, Bangladesh is now one of the fastest-growing economies in the world," he added.

The FBCCI president said that, by correctly identifying the existing challenges in fulfilling Bangabandhu's dream of a golden Bengal, the government and the private sector are working together under the leadership of the prime minister.

He hopes that as in the past, Bangladesh will continue to move forward in the future through joint public-private partnership to overcome all challenges.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was present as the chief guest at the programme organised by Muktadhara Foundation.

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice president of FBCCI, Salahuddin Alamgir, vice president of FBCCI, Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin MP, former FBCCI president, and Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA were also present on the occasion.

The New York State Legislature has decided to celebrate this day (25 September) as 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day' in honour of the historic speech delivered in Bengali at the United Nations on 25 September, 1974 by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh. The day has been celebrated for the 3rd time this year.

