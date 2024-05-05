Bangladeshi teenage gamers dominate worldwide for third consecutive year

Bangladesh's own eSports supernova, eBLAZE, from the EMK Center, has yet again made the gaming community extremely thrilled with its exceptional success at the NASEF Farmcraft Tournament 2024 by securing top spots at the Minecraft-founded educational competition which addressed global food challenges.

This accomplishment showed their dedication and skill on a planetary scale upholding Bangladesh worldwide, reads a press release.

EMK Center's eBLAZE, is an American Space eSports club in Bangladesh. It is affiliated with the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) and intends to create an atmosphere where the youth can channel their love for video games. Their objective is to establish a secure environment where players may hone their abilities, play a variety of games, take care of their mental health, and become knowledgeable about blended learning.

Three eBLAZE teams became victorious in the NASEF Farmcraft International Tournament 2024 this year. The competition featured over 12,000 students from over 60 nations competing in a variety of categories.

Three categories saw the selection of winners: Junior division, Senior division, and All Ages division.eBLAZE Water secured 1st position from the senior division whereas eBLAZE Earth conquered 2nd position from the Junior division. From the all-age division, eBLAZE Air secured 2nd position worldwide.

The gamers were able to experience the choices farmers had to make even before they planted their crops. The competition was fierce for several weeks before the winners were revealed. The $500 Amazon gift card was awarded to the category winners, and the $250 and $200 gift cards were given to the runners-up.

Under the guidance of their mentor, Mr Ohy Haque all three teams participated in this worldwide prestigious gaming competition. The members of team eBLAZE Water were Farhan Labib from Shaheed Police Smrity College, Raian Mahmud Rafin from Phulpur Pilot Model High School and Tasrif Ahnaf Zahin from Dhaka Imperial College.

eBLAZE Air team included MD Raiyan Islam from Rajuk Uttara Model College, Sahriar Siddiquey Efat from Unique Progressive School and Mobasshir Zaman from Afroz Khan Model School.

Ruhina Taskin Roja from Holychild Kindergarten played as a one-man army portraying the eBLAZE Earth team.

Farmcraft 2024 was a global Minecraft competition where competitors displayed their agricultural expertise via instruction in the game. It put players to the test as they tried to build farms and raise food in the game by utilizing and incorporating agricultural production methods in various environmental biomes.

Throughout the live stream, several well-known guests and business professionals from the transportation and agriculture industries joined the live broadcasts to offer their viewpoints." Educating more people about agriculture is one of the big gaps we have! I am glad to support NASEF which is going to make young people excited regarding agriculture" shared Daniel B. Whiteley who was representing the state department of US. Claire LaBeaux, Chief Marketing Officer of NASEF, backed these seminars, which included international student guests.

As eBLAZE from the EMK Center, has won the Farmcraft Tournament three years in a row, they have truly set a new benchmark for excellence. For the country's gaming community, it's a proud moment as well as a signboard for many future successes.