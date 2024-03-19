Bangladeshi tech entrepreneur Al Hasan Milad leads international success with ITB

Al Hasan Milad, hailing from Sylhet, founded the International Technology of Bangladesh (ITB) at the age of 22, which is now the breadwinner to many youths.

Reflecting on his journey, Al Hasan Milad emphasised the importance of passion and dedication in any field, stating, "Education is not just a means, but finding what you excel at and focusing on it is crucial. Whether it's law or IT, the key is to choose what you love and excel in it."

Under his leadership, ITB has flourished, boasting a clientele comprising celebrities, politicians, and renowned figures not only from Bangladesh but also from various corners of the world.

Al Hasan Milad stressed the company's commitment to quality, stating, "Every client, regardless of stature, deserves our utmost attention. Respect and love for work pave the path to success, no matter the scale of the task."

With 38 dedicated employees, ITB has made significant strides in international markets, offering a range of services including digital marketing, web design, app development, and social media management.

According to an official of International Technology of Bangladesh (ITB), employees of the company earn between Tk20,000 to Tk50,000 per month.

The official also revealed that ITB primarily engages with clients from abroad, with more than 70% of their work being conducted internationally.

The official attributed this global outreach to the organisation's success, citing the leadership of Al Hasan Milad, the founder and CEO.

"I think our organisation's remittance is one of the contributors to this, as more than 70% of our work is done outside the country. He has given opportunities to students to work alongside studying. By doing this, many students can provide financial support to their families in addition to their studies," he said.

Highlighting the impact of ITB's services, a satisfied Filipino client shared their positive experience. They expressed that their business in the Philippines has significantly progressed since collaborating with ITB, attributing this success to the company's exceptional facilities and dedication to quality work.

The client emphasised the punctuality and excellence of ITB's work, stating that tasks are consistently completed before the deadline with meticulous attention to detail.

Al Hasan Milad, the founder and CEO of International Technology of Bangladesh (ITB), emphasised the organization's commitment to treating all client projects with equal significance.

He stated, "We value every task entrusted to us, irrespective of its scale. In our view, every job deserves equal attention. By honouring and cherishing our work, we believe even the smallest tasks can pave the way for significant achievements."

He won the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2023 as a social activist and business leader.