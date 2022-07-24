Bangladeshi team wins Unilever Future Leaders' League 2022

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 04:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A three-member team from Bangladesh has won the Unilever Future Leaders' League (UFLL) competition, a business case competition that connects students from all over the world.

The competition is centred on creating a better business and a better world through empowering the youth to solve real life business challenges. This year over 54,000 applications were received from 45 universities globally, said a press release.  

Abrar Mahir Ahmed, Afnan Sayed and Rafsaan Muhab Shams won the award after competing with 23 countries in the final round. The winners are management trainees of Unilever (Unilever Future Leaders League – UFLP). Abrar and Afnan are alumni of North South University, and Rafsaan of IBA, University of Dhaka.

The winners are set to receive a career development opportunity of an all-inclusive trip to the Unilever Headquarters in London, alongside senior leaders, and a work opportunity with a global brand.  

The opportunity to participate in the global forum is awarded to the champions of BizMaestros – the flagship business competition of Unilever Bangladesh. From 340 students of undergraduate final years, the BizMaestros finalists went through multiple rounds with increasing levels of challenges. They were provided with hands-on training from managers, learning sessions with real business cases and mentorship from leaders of Unilever.

With this win, Bangladesh holds two championship and three runner-up trophies of Unilever Future Leaders' League.

Mohammad Zaved Akhtar, CEO and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh said, "It is a moment of pride for Unilever Bangladesh to witness our talented team's glorious win in the UFLL Competition. The team showcased their skills and talent on an international platform and upheld the Bangladesh flag. The youth of Bangladesh have limitless untapped potential and are our nation's greatest resource. To further fuel the country's growth, nothing is more important than investing in them and equipping them with the appropriate skills so that they are prepared for the challenges and opportunities that come our way.

As a key partner for Bangladesh's development, we are committed to grooming aspiring business leaders, under our compass commitment to upskilling one million youth with future-fit skills by 2030. For the past 12 years, we have been investing in the students of Bangladesh by running our flagship programme - BizMaestros. I wish all the very best to the winning team and encourage more people to take such opportunities and represent Bangladesh in the global arena."

Comments

