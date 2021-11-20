Bangladeshi team ‘Luminous Teen’ wins award in Hack for Earth 2021

Corporates

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:45 pm

Bangladeshi team ‘Luminous Teen’ wins award in Hack for Earth 2021

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Bangladeshi team ‘Luminous Teen’ wins award in Hack for Earth 2021

Luminous Teen, a social enterprise intended to popularise self-paced teen employment, has become the winner of the Partnership category in Hack for Earth 2021.

Hack for Earth (https://www.hackforearth.com/) is a global online hackathon that ran for two weeks from 22 October to 7 November with focus on finding real solutions to the 17 United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. 

A total of 1,370 teams from 121 countries participated in this prestigious competition (affiliated with Swedish Government and global giants like AstraZeneca).

The team was led by Md Jahirul Islam (Bangladesh team member, International Earth Science Olympiad 2021) and consisted of three more members – Md Talha Jobaer, Sorder Rakib Hasan and Md Adib Raian, including Raheeb Sadman and Nasif Mahdi.

For an outstanding solution in regards to the criteria – comprehensibility, realisability , innovativeness, scalability, solving the sustainable development goals and team, the winner in the partnership challenge category is Luminous Teen.

Luminous Teen is working to ensure a certain degree of financial independence through high-school enrichment, corporate connection and internships.

It is a marketplace especially designed to accelerate early-age employability, with a vision to help eliminate Child Labour by 2025.

Md Jahirul Islam, founder of Luminous Teen, has been invited to the Hack for Earth Award Ceremony on 15 December in the United Nations Hub at Expo2020 in Dubai, where he will pitch the solution to the Head Jury Group, who will select the Hack for Earth award winner.

The award ceremony will be a physical event and will be live-streamed, too, with high-level guests and speakers in the United Nations Hub at Expo2020 Dubai on 15 December.

Luminous Teen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1h | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka