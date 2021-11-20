Bangladeshi team ‘Luminous Teen’ wins award in Hack for Earth 2021

Luminous Teen, a social enterprise intended to popularise self-paced teen employment, has become the winner of the Partnership category in Hack for Earth 2021.

Hack for Earth (https://www.hackforearth.com/) is a global online hackathon that ran for two weeks from 22 October to 7 November with focus on finding real solutions to the 17 United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

A total of 1,370 teams from 121 countries participated in this prestigious competition (affiliated with Swedish Government and global giants like AstraZeneca).

The team was led by Md Jahirul Islam (Bangladesh team member, International Earth Science Olympiad 2021) and consisted of three more members – Md Talha Jobaer, Sorder Rakib Hasan and Md Adib Raian, including Raheeb Sadman and Nasif Mahdi.

For an outstanding solution in regards to the criteria – comprehensibility, realisability , innovativeness, scalability, solving the sustainable development goals and team, the winner in the partnership challenge category is Luminous Teen.

Luminous Teen is working to ensure a certain degree of financial independence through high-school enrichment, corporate connection and internships.

It is a marketplace especially designed to accelerate early-age employability, with a vision to help eliminate Child Labour by 2025.

Md Jahirul Islam, founder of Luminous Teen, has been invited to the Hack for Earth Award Ceremony on 15 December in the United Nations Hub at Expo2020 in Dubai, where he will pitch the solution to the Head Jury Group, who will select the Hack for Earth award winner.

The award ceremony will be a physical event and will be live-streamed, too, with high-level guests and speakers in the United Nations Hub at Expo2020 Dubai on 15 December.