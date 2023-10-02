Bangladeshi students win the fear of English, mathematics at BRAC Kumon

Bangladeshi students have achieved remarkable success in English and mathematics education thanks to the Japanese educational system known as 'Kumon'.

To celebrate this achievement, BRAC Kumon Limited hosted a day-long grand event in honour of the students at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital on 30 September 2023. The event was divided into three parts: the 'Bronze Award Ceremony,' the 'Silver and Gold Award Ceremony,' and the 'Gala Night,' reads a press release.

The main attraction of the event was the 'Gala Night', dedicated to promoting students' self-reliance. This segment featured a fascinating laser show, a captivating theatrical performance by 'Tarua', amazing beatboxing by 'Beatmosphere', a Tron dance, and various other cultural performances.

This year, 888 students from BRAC Kumon Limited received awards in three different categories for advancing beyond their grade levels by 1, 2, 3, or more years. Additionally, 6 outstanding students from BRAC Kumon were recognised for successfully completing the Kumon Programme.

These awards were presented by esteemed guests, including H. E. Iwama Kiminori, the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh; Madam Mrs. Iwama Tomomi; Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC and Chairperson of BRAC Kumon Limited; Katsuyuki Inoue, Managing Director of Kumon Institute of Education Co., Ltd.; and Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, Managing Director of BRAC Kumon Limited.

The event was attended by other distinguished guests, including Mehruba Reza, head of Women Banking at BRAC Bank; Taro Kawachi, managing director of Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ), Munia Islam Mozumder, CEO of Teach for Bangladesh; and Tawhida Shiropa, CEO of Moner Bondhu.

Kumon, which has been assisting students for 67 years, was founded by Japanese Toru Kumon to support his son Takeshi's learning difficulties. It has expanded to more than 62 countries and is renowned for promoting independent study for academic improvement and the development of 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving. The Kumon method uses personalised plans to unlock each child's full potential.

Currently, there are 12 operational BRAC Kumon Centres in Dhaka. BRAC Kumon aims to establish approximately 50 more centres nationwide by 2025 with the goal of nurturing a skilled workforce.