Bangladeshi startups showcase at VivaTech 2024

24 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
In an interview with Luke Brown from VivaTech News, Minister Palak reflected on the development of Bangladesh's startup ecosystem.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

For the first time, 12 Bangladeshi startups are participating in VivaTech 2024 in France, focusing on emerging technologies such as AI, quantum computing, microchip design, and cybersecurity, announced State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak. 

In an interview with Luke Brown from VivaTech News, Minister Palak reflected on the development of Bangladesh's startup ecosystem. Palak noted that 15 years ago, there was no such ecosystem in the country. "From that point, we have encouraged our young innovators and entrepreneurs to come up with innovative solutions. Additionally, we have launched startup campaigns, and accelerator programs, and established Startup Bangladesh Limited to facilitate startups," he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh has rapidly developed. Currently, there are around 2,500 startups in the country, creating 1.5 million job opportunities in the ICT sector. These startups are addressing local problems through innovative solutions.

Minister Palak also highlighted significant achievements over the past 15 years: "We have been able to provide internet access to 130 million users. ICT sector export earnings have increased from $26 million to $2 billion. We now have about 700,000 active IT freelancers working on various online platforms. Additionally, around 2,500 government services have been digitised, and 52,000 websites have been created."

The minister also mentioned the establishment of state-of-the-art computer labs and Schools of the Future in Bangladesh's schools and colleges, aimed at training young individuals to become skilled human resources. "Based on these successes, we are moving forward to implement Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'Vision 2041: Smart Bangladesh'," he added.

