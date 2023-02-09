Bangladeshi startup My Fuel Pump expands doorstep fuel delivery service to Middle East

09 February, 2023
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 03:21 pm

Bangladeshi startup My Fuel Pump expands doorstep fuel delivery service to Middle East

My Fuel Pump, an app-based tech-enabled platform distributes fuel directly to customers wherever they are located. 

The Bangladeshi fuel delivery startup My Fuel Pump is expanding its doorstep services to the UAE.

In a press release, Dhaka-based My Fuel Pump said it would also be adding Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Africa to its list of markets as it aimed to "go global."

Established in 2020, the app-based tech-enabled platform distributes fuel directly to customers wherever they are located.

"This foray into UAE provides My Fuel Pump with access to newer geographies and customers as part of its global expansion plan,"

In 2022, the company had raised Tk4.27 crore for Pre seed round and got Tk10 lakh grant from IDEA Project under the ICT Division, Government of Bangladesh.

 

 

 

 

