Bangladeshi prodigy shines bright at International Economics Olympiad 2024, Hong Kong

The Bangladesh National Economics Olympiad Committee proudly announces that Kazi Rafsan Mahboob of the Bangladesh Team has clinched a Bronze medal at the prestigious International Economics Olympiad (IEO) 2024, held in Hong Kong from July 22 to July 31, 2024.

This stellar achievement underscores the extraordinary talent and commitment of our young economists on a global stage.

The closing ceremony on 30 July at the GT (Ellen Yeung) College, Hong Kong SAR, was a dazzling event, graced by eminent guests and dignitaries from the Legislative Council, Bureau of Education, universities, and foreign missions of the Hong Kong SAR.

Their presence highlighted the importance of the Olympiad and the spirit of international cooperation it embodies where 53 countries and territories participated.

This monumental occasion was further elevated by the recognition of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, which received an honourable mention for its consecutive contributions to the International Economics Olympiad over the past six years.

Kazi Rafsan Mahboob's success at the IEO is a testament to the rigorous training and meticulous preparation by the Bangladesh team.

Led by Al Amin Parvez, President of the Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, and Ashikur Rahman, Head of Organizing, the team was equipped to tackle complex economic, business, and finance challenges.

The members of the Bangladesh team at the IEO 2024 included Zahia Zakaria from Sunnydale, Dipyoman Das from American Standard International School, Shawhardo Shopan from Mastermind, Khondker Sahaf Bin Asif from Cephalon International School as participants, and Mohammad Ridwan Nubayer Adeeb from Singapore School Kinderland as an observer.

The Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) is steadfast in its mission to enhance economic awareness and financial literacy in Bangladesh.

As a proud partner of the Switzerland-based International Economics Olympiad, BDEO aligns its goals with national development strategies to promote economic education.

The 6th BDEO 2024 saw unprecedented participation, engaging over 25 million individuals, involving more than 800 educational institutions, and attracting 10,000 participants nationwide.

Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, an eminent economist and Chairman of the National Committee of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, congratulates the Bangladesh Team and also expresses that the Olympiad would work significantly in boosting economic education and financial literacy across the country.

The Bangladesh team's participation was generously supported by Bank Asia PLC and sponsored by Mutual Trust Bank PLC, Berger Paints Bangladesh, and BRAC Bank PLC.