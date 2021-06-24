Bangladeshi OTT platform Binge set to rock Malaysia

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 08:09 pm

Bangladeshi OTT platform Binge set to rock Malaysia

The event is to be hosted by Robi’s EVP Armaan Ahmed Siddiqui

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 08:09 pm
Bangladeshi OTT platform Binge set to rock Malaysia

Bangladeshi popular digital entertainment platform, Binge, is set to go global by launching its service in Malaysia on Friday (25 June) in collaboration with Malaysia's leading telecom operator Celcom Axiata Berhad.

Celcom is an operating company of Axiata Group Berhad in Malaysia, said a press release.

The event is to be hosted by Robi's EVP Armaan Ahmed Siddiqui. The ceremony will be attended by special guests -Axiata Group Berhad's CEO, Telco Business, Dr Hans Wijayasuriya; Robi's Managing Director and CEO, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed; Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Shihab Ahmed; Celcom's (CEBO), Kugan Thirunavakarasu, along with local celebrities like Tanim Ahmed Angshu, Shabnam Faria and Abdun Noor Sajal.

Binge comes with two subscription plans in Malaysia. Celcom subscribers in Malaysia can subscribe to weekly, or monthly subscription packs. The weekly and monthly subscription packs are priced at 3.00 and 7.00 Malaysian Ringgit respectively. Both Android and iOS smartphone users can use the app.

Binge is an online video streaming OTT (Over-the-top) platform that offers endless entertainment in the form of Live TV, web series, films, dramas, movies, Binge Exclusive Originals and others. Binge offers immersive entertainment experience anytime and anywhere in the forms of local, Binge originals and Bangla drama video, such as - Shodor Ghater Tiger, Blackmail, Batch 2003, Borofkoler Golpo, Infinity and many more. Binge truly encapsulates the essence of its tagline- 'Entertainment made endless'.

 

