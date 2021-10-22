Bangladeshi jute, handicraft products exhibited at China expo

The EAEF Economic and Trade Cooperation Expo and China (Shaanxi) Import and Export Commodities Exhibition - 2021 was successfully held in China with the theme of "Grasp new opportunities for cooperation and embark on a new journey of development."

At the expo, Yiwu Yiou Export and Import Company Limited, a Bangladeshi privately owned company based in China, showcased Bangladeshi jute and handicraft products.

The exhibition was held at the Xi'an International Convention and Exhibition Center in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, from 18-21 October.

This expo is the first super-large comprehensive import and export trade show in the western region of China, which was hosted by the Organizing Committee of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

Xi'an Municipal People's Government organised the expo in coordination and guidance with the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Commerce.

The Bangladeshi company has displayed various jute handicrafts products including jute bags, baskets, gift items, girls' ornaments, and other items. Citizens of other countries including the Chinese showed interest in Bangladeshi products at the expo.

Through the participation in the expo, Bangladeshi expatriates and traders expect that a market for Bangladeshi products in China will be created alongside the expansion of Bangladesh's trade with China.

Md Mahabub Zaman, a trader participating in the fair, said, "Coming to this fair, I got acquainted with various Chinese companies and manufacturers. They have come up with a variety of new products at the fai. I have learned about them; their products can be used in the market of Bangladesh.

Around 1,200 companies displayed their products in the fair. Including Bangladesh, local companies from the United States, Greece, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Britain, Belgium, Russia, Nepal, Latvia, Australia, North Korea, Pakistan, Armenia, Afghanistan, and other countries brought the most distinctive products.