Bangladeshi IT firm tops FVC’s global fingerprint algorithm evaluation

Press Release 
18 March, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 08:20 pm

Tiger IT Bangladesh Limited has achieved a remarkable feat, emerging as the undisputed leader in the cutting-edge FVC-onGoing evaluation method for fingerprint recognition algorithms.

The prestigious evaluation was carried out by the Biometric System Laboratory team at the esteemed University of Bologna in Italy, cementing Tiger IT's position as a pioneering force in the field of biometric technology, read a press release issued on Saturday. 

In all evaluations for fingerprint verification, Tiger AFIS, the patented fingerprint extraction and matching technology rated as the most accurate overall. 

As of March 2023, FVC-onGoing has evaluated 8187 algorithms, amongst which Tiger AFIS has ranked number one, read the release.

The benchmark established by FVC and its automatic assessment of biometric algorithms, allows developers to evaluate their algorithms. 

Nasir U Ahmed, one of the key scientists of Tiger IT Bangladesh, said, "We have reshaped numerous industries with our world-renowned biometric products. With our relentless research and development, we are confident that we can revolutionise both public and private organisations with their evolving identity management needs."

As an identity-based turnkey solution provider, Tiger IT is a well-known brand in the international biometric industry. They have over 20 years of expertise in the development of innovative algorithms, enterprise solutions, and biometric research. 

The primary areas of concentration for Tiger IT are large-scale biometrics, identity and credentialing, database administration, e-Governance, and related MIS solutions.

What is Tiger's AFIS/ABIS system? 

These cutting-edge biometric systems utilise the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to quickly and accurately identify individuals based on their unique biological traits. 

The AFIS system is designed to recognise fingerprints, while the ABIS system of Tiger IT can recognise a wide range of biometric features, including facial recognition, iris scanning, and voice identification. Tiger IT's ABIS/AFIS system is run by various national, and international organisations in the world.

 

