Bangladeshi female entrepreneurs not willing to take risks: Speakers

TBS Report 
27 November, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 11:29 am

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh do not want to take risks. Instead, they always want to be in an advantageous position and refrain from expanding their businesses, say speakers.

They made the observation during a two-day international symposium titled "Challenges and Prospects of Women Entrepreneurs in Bangladesh" – organised by Entrepreneurial Creative – held at the BIAM Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday. 

Economic Relations Department (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan attended the event as the chief guest. 

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Country Economist, Bangladesh, Nazneen Ahmed and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of bKash Kamal Qadir also spoke at the programme.

They said that many (female entrepreneurs) get involved in businesses just after seeing others. 

They do not take necessary preparations before starting a venture. This is why entrepreneurs fail and shut down their businesses, the speakers added.

