Bangladeshi company Pulse Tech wins South Asian Business Excellence Awards

Pulse Tech Limited officials receive the Best ICT Solution Provider of the Year award at the South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2022 held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Thursday evening. Photo: Courtesy

Pulse Tech Limited, one of the health care technology companies in Bangladesh, has received the "Best ICT Solution Provider of the Year" award at the South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2022.

The South Asian Partnership Summit (Saps) organised the South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2022 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Thursday evening, read a press release.

The South Asian Partnership Summit annually awarded the Business Excellence Award to several organisations and business leaders in recognition of their contribution to the business.

Besides India, Bangladesh wants to expand its trade with other South Asian countries, such as Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, said Planning Minister MA Mannan at the event.

Pulse Tech Limited is working on a 360-degree medicine supply chain solution that delivers medicines from pharma companies to people's homes.