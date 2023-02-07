Bangladeshi companies receive good response at Ambiente 2023 

A total of 55 Bangladeshi companies participated through the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) at the world's largest consumer goods show Ambiente 2023 from 3 to 7 February.

The Ambiente trade fair closed on Tuesday where companies from allover the world came to showcase their products to the international visitors.

After India, Bangladesh's participation was the biggest from South Asia with a wide range of products.

Bangladesh has been taking part in Ambiente for many years and a number of industries have been developed from this participation such as ceramics and jute products.

A huge number of buyers came to Ambiente from nearly 160 countries, seeking inspiration and looking to procure products for their new collections.

Mohammad Anwar Hossain, deputy general manager of Bengal Polymer Wares Limited said, "so far we had a good response and got many buyers from different countries".

Bangladeshi companies exhibiting their products include Paragon Ceramic, Shinepukur, Peoples Ceramic, Monno Ceramic, San Trade and RFL Plastics while SK Handicraft and Saidpur Enterprises, who participated in the trade fair under the EPB pavilion.