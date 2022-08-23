Bangladeshi Co to invest $39 million in Dhaka EPZ

Corporates

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 05:18 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi company Trendy Textiles Limited is going to establish a Knit Composite Textile industry in Dhaka EPZ.

The company will invest $38.99 million where 2993 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities, said a press release.

The company will produce annually 15 million pieces of t-shirt, tank-top, polo-shirt, sweat-shirt, cotton and CVC fleece jacket and trousers, hoodies, ladies and children wear, and sportswear.

The agreement aims to re-operate a closed factory of Dhaka EPZ by the new ownership which was sold through an auction.

Ali Reza Mazid, member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Nafees Muntasir Khan, managing director of  Trendy Textiles Limited signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organisations Tuesday (23 August) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman attended the signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were also present.

