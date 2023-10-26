Bangladeshi climate activists deliver original artwork to general electric offices in call to dump GE’s proposed fossil gas projects
Today, prominent Bangladeshi artists joined forces with a group of climate activists to deliver original climate change-themed artwork to General Electric offices, calling out GE's massive new fossil fuel projects in Bangladesh, reads a press release.
The artist and international activist groups are calling on major investors to question the fossil fuel magnate, especially during the company's effort to rebrand into "GE Vernova" which is intended to deliver "sustainable energy."