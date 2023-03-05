Bangladeshi child overcomes cancer with 'proton beam therapy' at Apollo Hospital India

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 01:05 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A six-year-old Bangladeshi child named Debosmita Sarkar has successfully recovered from Diffuse Midline Glioma cancer after receiving radiotherapy and proton beam therapy treatment from Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) in India.

Deboshmita, who was suffering from double vision and limited movement of eyes, started receiving treatment for Diffuse Midline Glioma and Central Nervous System (CNS) tumour last year, according to a press release.

APCC, accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI), announced the cure story in a press conference held at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday (4 March).

In the press conference, Dr Sapna Nangia, senior consultant (radiation oncology) from Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, said," There are significant advantages of proton beam therapy over traditional radiation treatments. In this therapy, the healthy tissues surrounding the affected tissues can be spared unharmed. As a result, it gets possible to use that high radiation to emit the harmful tumour without causing any side effects."

Dr Debashis Sarkar, the child's father, said, "The APC Centre has brought back the light to our lives. I am really grateful to the doctors along with others in this hospital. I'll recommend Apollo Centre to everyone out there fighting cancer."

Director of Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat (Public Relations-02) and news presenter Labanya Ahmed shared her experience of overcoming cancer and welcomed proton beam therapy.

Apollo Hospital officials said that The APC Centre has specialised doctors for cancer treatment, and their proton beam therapy has shown positive effects on cancer patients

