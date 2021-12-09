Bangladeshi architects win international awards for architecture

Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA) announced the winners of ARCASIA Awards for Architecture-2021, where three projects were selected for the Honourable Mention Award from Bangladesh.

The projects are - IAB Centre project, Sabuj Pata project and The Statesman project, reads a press release.

The designers for the 'IAB Centre' project were Architect Ehsan Khan, Architect Ishtiaque Jahir, Architect Iqbal Habib, Architect Bhuiyan ARM Tareq, Architect Md Zubair Hasan and Architect Mohammad Shabab Habib Khan.

The designers of the 'Sabuj Pata' project were Architect Asia Karim and Architect Naim Ahmed Kibria which received the Honourable Mention Award under the Single- Family Residential Complexes category.

The 'The Statesman' project received the Honourable Mention Award under the Multi- Family Residential Complexes category.

The designers for the project were Architect Shahla Karim, Kabir, Architect Minhaj Bin Gaffar, Architect Shahriar Mannan, Architect Sumaiya Hasan.

This award is presented annually which aims to compliment the outstanding works of Asian architects and recognise the role of architects and architecture in the social, economic and cultural development of Asian countries.

In 2021, ARCASIA received a total of 225 applications from 15 Asian countries, from which the jury selected a total of 25 winning projects, including the three Bangladeshi projects.