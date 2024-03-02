Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center hosts graduation ceremony

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) hosted a graduation ceremony for the 2023 batches of Building Bridges through Leadership Training (BBLT) and Building Bridges through Leadership Training Junior (BBLTJ) programs at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh on 1 March 2024.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands supported the programs.

438 students from English and Bengali medium schools and Madrassas graduated from BYLC's 10-week long BBLT and 6-week long BBLTJ after-school programs in 2023.