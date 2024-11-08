Bangladesh youth get career edgeas USAID Bijoyee project uncover skills needed to thrive

The USAID-funded Bijoyee Project reveals the key insights from an inclusive Youth Labour Market Assessment at a dissemination workshop in Dhaka.

The assessment, covering 18 districts across four regions of the country, surveyed over 957 individuals, including youth, employers, and government stakeholders, and identified primary soft skills like communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, and time management as crucial for career advancement.

The assessment found that three main areas—agriculture, Manufacturing, and Services—offer substantial job opportunities and potential for economic growth. Employers in these fields highlighted communication and impulse control issues among young workers. This shows a clear need for youth to develop the five essential soft skills recommended by USAID's Positive Youth Development (PYD) framework.

Mr Priyoshindhu Talukder, Director (Planning) of the Department of Youth Development (DYD), served as the event's chief guest. He noted, "Supporting our youth's entry into the workforce through entrepreneurship is crucial. DYD, along with USAID, CARE, and other partners, aims to provide skills training to nearly 900,000 youth through Bijoyee and other initiatives, helping them to thrive in Bangladesh's evolving job market."

USAID Bangladesh's Education Office Director, Denise O'Toole, emphasised Bijoyee's role in empowering Bangladeshi youth, stating, "Bijoyee is pivotal in nurturing a youth-driven, transformative framework for development in Bangladesh."

The agriculture sector, which employs over 45% of the country's workforce, shows a substantial gap in marketing and communication skills and limited opportunities for youth with diverse gender identities and disabilities. Similarly, in the RMG sector, while women comprise nearly 60% of the workforce, employment of persons with disabilities and transgender individuals remains low. The healthcare sector expressed a pressing need for professional's adept in client interaction and stress management.

Overall, recurring gaps in essential soft skills such as communication, decision-making, conflict management, client dealing, and time management are evident across these sectors.

One of the report's significant findings is the limited awareness and understanding of 'soft skills' among Bangladeshi youth. Only 31% of the 628 youth surveyed were familiar with the concept of soft skills, with 52% able to identify elements of it when prompted. Just 18% of the respondents demonstrated a comprehensive understanding and articulation of soft skills, while 36% lacked awareness. Encouragingly, two-thirds of the respondents were interested in training programs focused on integrated soft and technical skill development.

The USAID Bijoyee Project, a five-year initiative to empower young people, is committed to addressing this skills gap through targeted interventions and private-sector partnerships. By equipping youth with the necessary soft skills, the project aims to enhance their access to economic opportunities and contribute to Bangladesh's economic growth.

The dissemination workshop gathered government officials, private sector leaders, and development partners to discuss strategies for bridging skills gaps and advancing youth inclusion. The findings serve as a roadmap to strengthen Bangladesh's youth-led development and enhance economic participation.